Roanoke County 5-year old’s birthday party still goes on, with a creative twist

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Personal milestones are still happening, despite having to stay at home. Families are finding special ways to celebrate birthdays, especially for kids who aren’t able to have parties with their friends.

One Roanoke County family has some ideas for you, after celebrating Winnie’s 5th birthday.

Her party looked a little different this year. Her guests were stuffed animals and her three siblings.

Mom, Lesley Butterfield, did not go to the store for party supplies or anything else. She already had presents from her gift closet stash and everything else she had around the house. Her special Party Dress was last year’s dance costume.

Party Games included an ‘All About Birthday Girl’ scavenger hunt, balloon volleyball, BINGO and a dance party on Alexa.

Decorations were left over from Valentines and St. Patrick’s day, along with her favorite toys.

The cake was homemade from the pantry and included a picnic in the living room.

Butterfield says they made the best of it and it was really great!