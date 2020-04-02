WSLS 10 to co-host coronavirus Q & A with medical experts

ROANOKE, Va. – In a historic first, health care and broadcast entities across western Virginia are teaming up with one shared goal: flattening the COVID-19 curve.

On Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m., clinicians from the Virginia Department of Health, Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center and Salem VA Medical Center are partnering to host a panel discussion on COVID-19, “Coronavirus: A Community Conversation.”

The hour-long event will be aired live on WSLS 10, WDBJ 7, WFXR, and WSET, as well as our websites and Facebook pages. It will also be broadcast on WFIR and WVTF radio.

Panelists will answer questions from the public. Click here or scroll down in this article to submit yours.

Topics will include:

A situational brief for the region and health systems

What people need to do

How community members can plan and help

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, WSLS 10 is working with the other stations to strategically pool resources and minimize the number of production staff required to be on-site for the actual event.

This scale of collaboration is unprecedented. Our goals are all the same – to ensure that residents have accurate and reliable information to combat COVID-19.

“Our mission at WSLS 10 is to keep our community safe by keeping them informed during these unprecedented times,” said WSLS 10′s Vice President and General Manager Jaimie Leon. “We are proud to be able to partner with top healthcare professionals in Southwest Virginia and collaborate with television stations and radio partners in our area, to deliver important and factual information to our communities during this crucial time.”

All of the television, radio stations and health care entities feel it takes an entire community to flatten the COVID-19 curve.