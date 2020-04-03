Hobby Lobby closing all stores furloughing nearly all store employees

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Hobby Lobby announced on Friday afternoon that it will close all of its stores until further notice.

In addition to that, nearly all store employees, as well a large portion of corporate and distribution employees are being furloughed.

The company also announced that in order to allow our furloughed employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government, Hobby Lobby

is ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits (PPTO and Vacation) in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act (subject to State law requirements).

While those will be suspended, the company will maintain medical, dental, life, and long-term disability benefits for employees while furloughed through at least May 1, 2020, and will pay the cost of employee premiums for these benefits on behalf of employees while furloughed without pay.

Upon return, employees will retain their original dates of hire and any accrued PPTO and Vacation.