ROANOKE, Va. – The star of one of television’s longest running Westerns died on Monday.

James Drury was a classically-trained Shakesperian actor, but was best known for playing a cowboy on “The Virginian” from 1962 to 1971.

In 1963, he came to Roanoke to promote the show.

His assistant said Drury died of natural causes at the age of 85.