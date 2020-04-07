I-81 South from exit 213 to 205 closed for two hours on Tuesday

Road closures for a crash investigation could impact your commute on Tuesday morning.

All I-81 southbound lanes between exits 213 and 205 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police is investigating a recent crash in that area.

Drivers can take a detour at Exit 213A and take Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) south into Rockbridge County, and then take Route 606 (Raphine Road) west to return to the interstate at exit 205.

Drivers can dial 511 for traffic alerts and information.