68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

68ºF

Local News

Lowe’s closing all stores on Easter Sunday, giving employees ’much-deserved’ day off

All company’s stores, distribution centers will be closed in U.S. and Canada on April 12

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lowe's, Coronavirus
An image of the sign for Lowe's as photographed on March 16,2020 in Farmingdale, New York . (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
An image of the sign for Lowe's as photographed on March 16,2020 in Farmingdale, New York . (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Lowe’s is taking a day off on Easter.

The company announced Wednesday that all stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada a will be closed on April 12.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: