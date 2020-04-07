Miss you flowers makes masks free-of-charge for community

ROANOKE, Va. – In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC is recommending the public-use of cloth face coverings; but many are finding that masks are hard to come by, that’s why Miss You Flowers has decided to help. They are spending their spare time handcrafting masks for anyone in the community at no charge.

Iris Park, a co-owner of Miss You Flowers said, “We’ve had hundreds of requests for masks to be made.”

Each mask is sewn by hand and given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We’ve had requests from Carilion, nursing facilities, home health care, families that are immune-compromised, said Park.”

Helen Crosen’s family is one example. Crosen has asthma and chronic bronchitis, and, she cares for her 82-year-old mom. She also works at a Dollar Tree while parenting two daughters.

“I have to have income,” said Crosen, “And I’m an essential employee because we sell groceries and medications and cleaning supplies.”

Crosen said she went to at least 12 places for masks and gloves but didn’t have any luck until she came across a Facebook post connecting her to Miss You Flowers.

“I am extremely thankful, said Crosen, “Because I’ve needed this for work because I’m a cashier and I’m in direct contact with the public on a daily basis!”

The owners of Miss You Flowers say they are simply happy to help; however, they are limited in time and resources so they welcome donations or volunteers to join them in this effort! Any proceeds they make will go toward Angels of Assisi and the Roanoke Valley SPCA.