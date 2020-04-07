Pulaski County encouraging first responders to wear masks

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One county in our area is now strongly encouraging first responders to wear masks.

According to a news release from Pulaski County, the recommendation went into affect Monday.

This will not impact the service first responders provide.

County administrator Jonathan Sweet said the county has a “sufficient amount” of masks but needs more.

“We are looking at transitioning to essential county employees utilizing reusable face masks in order to keep themselves healthy and protect the public and their colleagues as well," Sweet said.

If you would like to donate masks to the county, contact the county administration office at 540 980-7705.