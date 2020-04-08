Central Virginia Health District sees first COVID-19 death

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A person in the Central Virginia Health District who was sick with COVID-19 has died, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Wednesday.

The Central Virginia Health District contains Appomattox, Amherst, Campbell and Bedford counties, as well as the city of Lynchburg.

This is the first fatality associated with COVID-19 in the Central Virginia Health District.

The VDH did not release any information about the person, including age and where he or she lives.