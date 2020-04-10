Boy hospitalized with serious injuries after early-morning Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early-morning shooting in Roanoke, according to police.

Authorities say officers on patrol heard several shots fired from the area south of the Norfolk Southern train tracks around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

As officers started heading in the direction of the gunshots, police say dispatch received a call for shots fired in the 1600 block of Chapman Ave. SW.

One of the officers responding to that scene was flagged down in Shaffer’s Crossing by a woman who directed him to a car, where according to police they found a boy inside with a serious gunshot wound.

Authorities say the boy was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No one has been charged at this time and police believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500. You can also text at 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.