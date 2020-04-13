Your Local Weather Authority tracking severe weather throughout southwest Virginia

UPDATE, 6:30 A.M.

The Tornado Warning for northwestern Charlotte County and central Halifax County has expired.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for South Boston, Halifax, Riverdale and other areas until 7:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including South Boston VA, Halifax VA, Riverdale VA until 7:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/qWKriXh12d — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

There is a Flash Flood Warning issued for Lynchburg, Martinsville, Forest and other areas until 10 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Lynchburg VA, Martinsville VA, Forest VA until 10:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/TQrAzCh8hH — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

There is a Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison Heights, Lexington, Buena Vista and other areas until 10:15 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Madison Heights VA, Lexington VA, Buena Vista VA until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/NUAOtTpdXJ — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

UPDATE, 6 A.M.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Lynchburg, Martinsville, Forest and other nearby areas until 10 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Lynchburg VA, Martinsville VA, Forest VA until 10:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/TQrAzCh8hH — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Danville and other nearby areas until 6:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Danville VA, Reidsville NC, South Boston VA until 6:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/hKGfcPU8vL — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Bedford, Rocky Mount, Cloverdale and other areas until 8:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Bedford VA, Rocky Mount VA, Cloverdale VA until 8:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/RtDZMPSa0x — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

UPDATE, 5:40 A.M.

Danville and other areas are now under a Tornado Warning until 6 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Danville VA, Mount Hermon VA, Blairs VA until 6:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/lxuNRO2W1I — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Danville and other nearby areas until 6:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Danville VA, Reidsville NC, South Boston VA until 6:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/hKGfcPU8vL — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Bedford, Rocky Mount, Cloverdale and other areas until 8:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Bedford VA, Rocky Mount VA, Cloverdale VA until 8:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/RtDZMPSa0x — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) April 13, 2020

UPDATE, 5:15 A.M.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Southside until 5:30 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern Henry County and western Pittsylvania County have been added to the Tornado Warning. Martinsville has been removed from the Tornado Warning area.

ORIGINAL STORY, 5 A.M.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Southside until 5:30 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

The Tornado Warning covers:

Northern Pittsylvania County

Martinsville

Central Henry County

Eastern Franklin County

If you are in these areas, the National Weather Service says to take cover now.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.