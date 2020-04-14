'Do you want to have Chick-fil-A with me?’: Lynchburg officer sharing lunch with homeless man goes viral

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re on Facebook, you may have seen a post from the “Living in Lynchburg” group that has since gone viral.

It’s got thousands of people talking and sharing about Lynchburg police officer Robert Saks’ kind actions.

In the photo, Saks is sitting down on the grass eating lunch with a man named Chris who is homeless.

“I was hoping no one was taking a picture,” Saks said.

Saks didn't know someone captured the moment from Saturday morning.

He says he was driving behind businesses on Wards Road making sure no one was there when he saw the 32-year-old homeless man sitting up against the brick wall.

Saks said he thought, ‘How can I make his day better?’ He then drove to Chick-fil-A.

“I said, ‘Do you want to have Chick-fil-A with me?’ I just wanted to sit on the ground with him a little bit and see what he sees,” Saks said.

As cars drove by, Saks from New Jersey and Chris from Amherst County learned they’ve got something in common: baseball.

“We were talking about his team being the Baltimore Orioles and I like the Yankees. We were talking about when we were kids, the team that we liked and the player,” Saks said.

While neither man wanted the attention the post has gotten or for this to become a story, Saks says there’s still a valuable lesson to be learned here.

"The good thing behind it is I hope it inspires people to try and make people’s day better,” Saks said.

Early Tuesday, 10 News reporter Magdala Louissaint coincidentally met Chris at the same spot he and Saks had lunch. He said he’s been homeless for about a year.

He didn’t want to be interviewed for fear of his safety.

He said just because Saks is a police officer it doesn’t make a difference. He says Saks is human, he was doing his job and serving the community.