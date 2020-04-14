Microwaving your mask won’t disinfect it — it’s actually a potential fire hazard

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is warning residents after several posts encouraging people to microwave masks to disinfect them starting swirling on social media.

Not only is this method not effective, it’s actually a potential fire hazard, according to Kristen Perdue, community risk reduction specialist with the department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public places where social distancing might be difficult, like grocery stores.

According to the CDC, face masks should be routinely washed, and a washing machine should do the trick.