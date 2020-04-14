Sam’s Club launching ‘hero hours’ for first responders, healthcare workers

ROANOKE, Va. – Sam’s Club is giving back to those on the frontlines keeping us safe.

Beginning April 19, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. all Sam’s Club locations will be offering weekly “hero hours.”

The clubs will be expanding associate hours to include first responders and healthcare workers.

These heroes will not need a Sam’s Club membership to shop at a given club.

This will allow members of these two groups to shop with fewer people around.

Sam’s said it’s defining healthcare worker as anyone who delivers care and services to the sick and ailing either directly as doctors and nurses or indirectly as aides, helpers, laboratory technicians, or even medical waste handlers who are helping us fight this virus.