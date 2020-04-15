Virginia Tech among colleges waiving SAT, ACT testing requirements

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A growing number of colleges and universities are waiving SAT and ACT testing requirements for admissions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia Tech is following suit, making the admissions process for the 2020-2021 cycle “test-optional.”

This means students applying to join the Class of 2025 won’t have to submit SAT and/or ACT scores along with their applications.

The university made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it is “reducing hardships and eliminating barriers” for students and prospective students in response to COVID-19.

Virginia Tech said the change will not give students who take the tests an advantage over those who don’t. Similarly, students who don’t take the tests or submit scores won’t be penalized.

The Office of Undergraduate Admissions will also make “additional considerations," including accepting scores on AP exams resulting from modified policies put in place by The College Board. They will also accept grading policies that high schools have put in place as they adapt to online learning during stay-at-home orders.

“We will be as adaptable as possible while maintaining the high standards of Virginia Tech’s academic mission,” said Juan Espinoza, director of undergraduate admissions for Virginia Tech.

