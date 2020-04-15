49ºF

WATCH LIVE: Sovah Health holding coronavirus news conference

Event scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., Livestream player will be added before event begins

Sovah Health CEO Alan Larson (center) and Dr. Scott Spillman (right) speak to reporters during April 1 virtual news conference. (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health and Sovah Health are co-hosting a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The two groups will discuss COVID-19 updates about both the region and Sovah Health locations.

Dr. Scott Spillmann, the Southside District health director for Virginia Department of Health and Sovah Health - Danville CEO Alan Larson will be speaking.

