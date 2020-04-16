Bedford police still receiving complaints about local church holding services

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Town Police Department is still receiving complaints about people gathering at a church, despite Virginia’s ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.

Bible Truth Tabernacle is no longer having services inside its building, but rather, holding drive-in services.

Late last month, 10 News reported on the church when it had a packed parking lot and was still holding services inside its building.

Police Chief Todd Foreman said his department has received several phone calls about people getting out of their cars during these services.

"The governor’s orders does allow a drive-up service. They can’t have more than 10 people on the stage and we’re talking about that. I was told today they had more than 10 on the stage. I have to talk to the pastor about that to verify it. But the pastor is trying to comply with it,” Foreman said.

Foreman said he speaks with the pastor at least twice a week.

10 News has reached out to the pastor Wayne Lawhorne for response at the time of this post we had not heard from him.