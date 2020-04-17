Library staff 3D prints face shields for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County libraries staff are working to help local first responders.

On Friday morning, they donated 50 face shields to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Employees made the protective equipment, which is specially designed for EMS crews, using a 3D printer.

“We are so extremely grateful that they would take the time, their know how, their technological ability, their equipment,” said Brian Clingenpeel with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. “So we are just very happy at the time when PPE is hard to come by that we’ve got other county departments looking after us to make sure we get the things that we need.”