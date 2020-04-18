Virginia Tech faculty, students design and produce medical supplies

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students and faculty are living out the school’s motto - Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).

During this quarantine time, they’re designing and producing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE).

Dozens from different departments at Virginia Tech have joined forces to help those on the front lines of the pandemic by providing medical equipment.

They have donated the newly-made products to health care systems statewide where there’s one product that’s most in demand.

“Face shields is the one that we’re hearing from lots of folks and it’s the one we can democratize. Lots of people can fabricate these at home on their home printers and then bring them back to campus. That’s an important piece, bring them back to campus for sterilization,” said Chris Williams, director of Virginia Tech’s DREAMS lab.

In all, they’ve produced 10 different health care products.