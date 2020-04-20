Cute video shows Giles Co. boy catching his first fish - “It’s a big one!”

Giles County – A major milestone in a child’s life was caught on video, and is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Witten Atkins of Giles County caught his first fish last week in Glen Alton. Throwing his own cast, he pulled a citation brook trout and reeled it in by himself.

He and his sister were fishing with his parents Zach and Morgan Atkins. As shown in the video, he was a little scared at first at what he pulled out of the water, but that quickly turned to excitement as he clapped and yelled, “I caught a big one like daddy.”