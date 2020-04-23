Lawsuit filed against Gov. Northam to reopen Virginia’s gun ranges will be heard in Lynchburg on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order related to the coronavirus is being challenged by gun rights organizations.

Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America, SafeSide Lynchburg and the Association of Virginia Gun Ranges filed the suit in Lynchburg Circuit Court challenging Executive Order 53, according to Attorney General Mark Herring’s office.

The organizations are seeking an injunction to overturn the order and allow shooting ranges to remain open and operating during Virginia’s state of emergency.

“Despite federal guidance which deems gun ranges as essential, Gov. Northam continues his ‘guns for me, but not for thee’ decree in the Old Dominion. Consider, he has allowed police to use indoor ranges, but the average citizen cannot practice his or her right to self-defense at an indoor range in these uncertain times,” said Erich Pratt, with Gun Owners of America in a news release about the lawsuit.

A hearing on this case by video has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday before Judge Yeatts.

Here’s a look at the legal filing in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Below is the legal response Herring and his office have filed with the courts.