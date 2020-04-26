‘He’s a fighter, and he can do this’: Surprise ceremony encourages former officer with cancer

FOREST, Va. – Dave Weeks served as a police officer in Lynchburg for 34 years. On Sunday, his old department provided him with a different kind of service to help him through his fight with cancer.

“Dave would sacrifice the shirt off of his back for you,” said Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema. “I hope this helps him realize he’s not alone, and that we’re here to do everything we can for him.”

A long line of cars, including law enforcement vehicles from all across central Virginia, drove to Weeks’ home to encourage him.

Zuidema said he called all of the surrounding law enforcement agencies to help with the surprise visit.

“I knew that all of our neighboring law enforcement partners would come out and have some representation here, but you look around here, and it’s amazing for all of these people on a Sunday afternoon to get together," Zuidema said.

The convoy also included Weeks’ close friends and loved ones. That includes his neighbor Daniel Eldredge, who held up a sign that said, “We Love You, Dave; Dave Strong.”

“I don’t have any grandparents living, but he’s like a grandfather to me," Eldredge said. “He’s a fighter and he can do this.”

Weeks served with the Lynchburg Police Department from 1958 to 1992. Eldredge believes his neighbor has what it takes to beat cancer, and said Sunday’s parade shows how many people are behind him.

“He’s been a great light to us, and he’s a great man," Eldredge said. "I truly respect him, he’s an inspiration to me.”