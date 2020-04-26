51ºF

Two bodies have been recovered from a car in Smith Mountain Lake

Police say the car matches the description of a missing persons case out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista

Taylor Kelso, Producer

Tags: Bodies recovered, Missing person, Smith Mountain Lake
GLADE HILL, Va. – A car has been recovered from Smith Mountain Lake in Glade Hill near Webster Road.

Police say the car recovered matches the description of a car from a missing persons case filed out of Rockbridge County and Buena Vista.

Deputies say two bodies were found inside the car and both are being sent to a medical examiner for further evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

