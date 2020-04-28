Police searching for person of interest after suspicious death in Alleghany County

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Police are looking for a person of interest after a suspicious death in Clifton Forge on Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers went to 907 Jefferson Ave for a well-being check, according to Clifton Forge Police Chief Chad Wickline.

Officers saw a man on the floor through the window, so they entered the home, according to Wickline. Officers found a person unresponsive with apparent head trauma.

Police say 41-year-old Kenneth Staples, of Lagrange, Georgia, is a person of interest and wanted for questioning in connection with their investigation. They think he’s out of state and driving a vehicle that belongs to the person who was found dead on Jefferson Ave, authorities said.

Staples is wanted for grand larceny. He could be headed to or already in Georgia in a white Ford F-150 crew cab truck with Alabama plates ’43KM137′, according to First Sgt. Anthony Nicely with Virginia State Police. Nicely said Staples stopped at a gas station in South Carolina around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Staples asked someone at the gas station to use their phone, and was allegedly trying to get gas money to get to Georgia, according to Nicely.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased as they are still notifying family who live out of state.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Clifton Police Department are collaborating with Virginia State Police on this case. Local authorities are also working with Georgia State Patrol.