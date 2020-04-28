Vinton man sentenced for his role in bringing meth, heroin and cocaine into Southwest Virginia from Texas

ROANOKE, Va. – A 29-year-old Vinton man learned Tuesday that he will spend the next five years in a federal prison.

U.S. attorney Thomas Cullen announced the sentencing of Jon Trevor DeBord on the charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams but less than 200 grams of meth.

Back in January , DeBord pleaded guilty to the crimes.

“The methamphetamine trade has ravaged communities across Southwest Virginia for too long,” Cullen stated Tuesday. “Reducing the meth trade is a top priority of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and we will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to identify the individuals responsible for importing and distributing this deadly substance and put them in federal prison.”

Cullen said that DeBord was one of three people charged in the most recent indictment who trafficked meth, heroin and cocaine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia.

Daniel Augusto Rosa-Suarez, of Arlington, Texas, was sentenced to 27 years in prison in February, and Robert Luis Gray Osborne is scheduled for trial in August.

According to court documents, the defendants conspired to traffic large quantities of crystal ice meth, heroin, and cocaine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

In Virginia, the organization operated primarily in Smyth County and the Harrisonburg area from August 26, 2016, through May 25, 2018.

This case is one in a series of indictments stemming from a meth trafficking conspiracy ring operating primarily in the Smyth County area.

In total, 20 defendants have been charged in federal court in connection with the investigation.