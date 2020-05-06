Macado’s, YMCA team up to deliver 4,000 meals to Roanoke first responders, community

ROANOKE, Va. – A local restaurant in the Roanoke Valley is giving back to frontline workers and people struggling with hunger during the coronavirus.

Volunteers and employees from Macado’s restaurant and the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge handed out 4,000 free meals to first responders, law enforcement and people in the Roanoke community on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of cars lined the block around the Gainsboro YMCA, where the meals were distributed.

“We’ve got salads, sandwiches and wraps,” said David Pait, the area supervisor for Macado’s.

“We are feeding a lot of people today," said Mark Johnson, the CEO and president of YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Sebrina Sullivan, a woman who lives in northwest Roanoke, picked up meals for her family. She said she was laid off in March.

“It’s a blessing that they’re doing this,” Sullivan said. "Giving away food to everybody that’s out here. It’s just wonderful.”

Pait said they are happy to "give back to the community that has supported us for 40 years.”

“It’s overwhelming," Johnson said. "But it tells you that there’s a need out there, and that hopefully we’re helping in just a small way to help fill it.”