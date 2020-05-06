Treat mom to Hotel Roanoke-style meal from home

ROANOKE, Va. – Social distancing doesn’t have to ruin your Mother’s Day brunch or dinner.

Hotel Roanoke is bringing the meal to you with a special pick up service.

By Thursday afternoon, you can order the “Mother’s Day Celebration at Home” meal. Everything on the menu is part of the package. The meal serves 4-5 people and includes re-heating instructions.

Here’s the menu:

The menu features beef tenderloin, salmon, three salads, pasta, vegetables, bread, a berry cobbler and more. The dinner also includes chocolate strawberries along with orange juice and champagne, just for mom.

Executive chef, Stephen DeMarco tells 10 News customers missing their popular brunch is what inspired this idea.

“'We miss the peanut soup, we miss coming to Sunday brunch.' So that has been an indication for us that you know we want them just as much as they want us. We want to be able to go into their homes with our food, what they expect from us and be able to serve it to each other.”

Chef DeMarco mentions fulfilling orders like these family dinners are a chance for the hotel to bring back a lot more of its kitchen staff.

The leftover food will be donated to local non-profits. To order call 540-853-8280 or click here. Pick up is Saturday noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon.

If you want to roll up your sleeves and whip up something special for mom yourself, Hotel Roanoke is sharing the recipes.

Since this pandemic started, Hotel Roanoke posts a recipe once a week on its Facebook page. This week they’re doing something special.

Over the weekend it will post some of the recipes from the Mother’s Day Celebration at Home menu. It’s another way to start a new Mother’s Day memories from the kitchen.

“I used to help my mother in the kitchen all the time. I think it’s just a great way to give back to say thank you to our community for riding it out with us and going through this whole thing as a family," says Chef DeMarco.

Hotel Roanoke is one of many offering a Mother’s Day meal pick-up.

Here’s a list of places you can pick up a meal for mom and the family.