WestRock temporarily laying off nearly 70 workers in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. – Later this month, dozens of WestRock employees will be out of a job.

WestRock confirmed to 10 News that it will temporarily layoff 67 employees at its Covington mill because of the coronavirus’ impact on the paper industry.

Because of a decrease in demand, the company is taking down one machine at its Covington mill.

The layoffs are expected to last at least 30 days.

