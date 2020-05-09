Local flower deliveries soar over Mother’s Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – As we enter Mother’s Day weekend, business is blooming for area florists.

If you call George’s Flowers, this is the automated answer you will get:

“Thank you for calling George’s Flowers in Roanoke, you have reached us on one of the busiest Mother’s Days in our 39 year history…”

It goes onto say that they are unable to take any additional orders until Monday.

On Friday, 10 News caught up with the owner, George Clements. He believes the boom in business is because less people are visiting with each other in person and therefore opting for delivery options. He says their service has touched people more than he anticipated.

“Getting lots of emails and phone calls thanking us,” Clements said. “For the fact that they can’t go visit their mom, their grandmama, so they want to make sure they have flowers and it’s nice that they can give us a call, or order online, and have that accomplished…”

They have somewhere around 500 deliveries over the course of this Mother’s Day weekend.