Love is in the air; Local pilot writes Mother’s Day message in the sky

Roanoke – A local pilot flying out of ROA is sending all mom’s out there a Mother’s Day greeting from the skies!

A 2006 Diamond aircraft DA 40 fixed wing single engine plane with tail number N171PS set a flight course Sunday morning that on radar spells out the word “Mom” in the middle of a heart.

The flight can be tracked online and was viewable in real-time using tracking data from flightaware.com among others.

The flight took off just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning and returned just before noon.

One week ago, the same plane flew a path that spelled out “Thanks.”

