Salem Fair canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SALEM, Va. – There will be no Salem Fair.

The city made the announcement Monday, promising to bring the fair back in 2021, “bigger and better than ever.”

“This was a very difficult decision, but one that was made in the best interest of our entire community,” said Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities Wendy Delano. “We looked at a number of paths moving forward, but each one was blocked by the uncertainty of COVID-19. This is the only decision that will ensure the health and safety of our loyal fairgoers, our vendors, our staff members and the many volunteers, who make the fair happen.”

“When you have done this as many years as we have, you think you have seen it all,” said Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter, . “The fair takes months and months of planning and while we are all extremely disappointed, the unknowns associated with staging an event of this magnitude, at this particular time, are simply too great. We feel badly for everyone, but we will be back.”

The Salem Fair began in 1988 and it attracts an estimated 300,000 attendees to Virginia’s Blue Ridge region each year.

“People are the most valuable resource we have and there are just too many things out of our control to create a safe environment for them this summer,” said Salem City Manager Jay Taliaferro. “We will now focus on 2021 and work with Deggeller Attractions to bring the fair back to Salem bigger and better than ever next year.”