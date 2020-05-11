The Hotel Roanoke unveils multi-million dollar renovation project

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center has announced a multi-million dollar renovation in honor of the hotel’s 25th anniversary of reopening.

The renovation will be focused on the Pine Room Pub and Palm Court Lobby.

Highlights of the project include a new 40-seat lobby bar and seating area, an open kitchen experience in the restaurant, an outdoor patio seating area, adding more than 55 seats to the restaurant, a return of the night sky mural previously seen in the pre-1939 hotel, daily lunch and dinner service upon reopening as well as an additional ADA accessible bathroom and function space.

The project is expected to be completed in September of 2020.

