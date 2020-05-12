Roanoke tour bus company taking part in Washington D.C. motorcoach rally

ROANOKE, Va. – A local tour bus company is taking part in a unique, nationwide effort to raise awareness about the tour bus industry.

An Abbott Tours bus will depart for Washington D.C. from Roanoke on Wednesday for a motorcoach rally.

The manager of the Roanoke-based company, John Abbott, said the goal is to make Congress aware of how much the industry has suffered because of the coronavirus.

“Our industry has been decimated with the coronavirus. All of our buses have been sitting since mid-March, no trips of any kind. We’ve laid off over 100 employees. It’s the same story all across the nation," said Abbott.

Several hundred buses from across the country are expected to participate in the rally.