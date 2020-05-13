Henry County authorities investigating after woman found dead, Jeep missing

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Henry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide at 1385 Wingfield Orchard Road, according to Sheriff Lane Perry.

The investigation began after a family member came home to find a woman in her 60s dead inside the home on Wednesday morning.

10 News has a crew at the scene. We’ll continue updating this story and we’ll have the latest during tonight’s newscasts, starting at 5 p.m.

State police were contacted at about 10 a.m. to assist with the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be on lookout for red 2010 Jeep Compass with Virginia tags VFV-5461 that’s missing from home.

Lane is asking people in area to report any suspicious activity in the area between 8 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.