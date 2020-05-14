Dan River set to attend Harvard to be featured on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A local high school graduate is being featured on national television on Thursday.

Dan River High School Class of 2020 valedictorian Deashia Wilson will be highlighted on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" during the show’s salute to graduates.

This fall, she’ll be attending Harvard University.

Deashia is the first student from the area in more than 20 years to be accepted to Harvard.

She’ll be talking about her plans for her future during today’s episode airs at 4 p.m. on WSLS 10!