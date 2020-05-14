Gordmans stores will shut down if no buyer if found as parent company files for bankruptcy

ROANOKE, Va. – We could soon be seeing no Gordmans stores as the company’s more than 500 stores may close for good.

Stage Stores, Gordmans’ parent company, announced it filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division on May 10.

According to Stage Stores, the COVID-19 pandemic made financial matters worse, as it required the company to temporarily close all locations and furlough the majority of employees.

Stage Stores says stores will begin to reopen in the coming weeks in an attempt to sell the rest of inventory.

Stores will be conducting closing sales in the coming weeks. Deals and discounted prices will be offered on merchandise.

The company says safety precautions will be taken in stores to protect employees and customers.

No timeline has been announced on the store closures.

Locations in our area include stores in Covington, Lexington, Bedford, Amherst, Appomattox, Altavista, Rocky Mount, Pulaski and South Boston.