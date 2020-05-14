Roanoke airport sees 97% decrease in passengers from prior April

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s no surprise to anyone that the travel industry has been hard hit by the coronavirus.

Now, we have a glimpse at just how bad it’s been.

In January and February, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport saw 7% growth compared to those two months in 2019.

However, it’s been a different story since coronavirus restrictions went into effect in March.

In March 2019, the airport saw 58,136 total passengers. In 2020, that number dropped to 28,660, a decrease of about 51%.

Then, in April, when coronavirus restrictions were in place for the entire month, only 1,823 people flew into and out of Roanoke. That’s a 97% decrease from April 2019′s 60,965 passengers.

During 10 News at 11, hear from airport leaders about what recovery looks like and why unlike 9/11 and the Great Recession, this time, the comeback will look different.

One day last month, only 25 people flew out of the Star City, according to Brad Boettcher, with the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Boettcher said that’s an all-time low for as long as records have been kept.

Looking at more than just Roanoke, the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, also saw a decrease in March.

The airport saw a 55% decrease in passengers from March 2019 to March 2020. Only 40,244 passengers flew into and out of Greensboro in March 2020, compared to 88,613 in March 2019.