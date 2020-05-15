Pedestrian hospitalized, driver charged in Friday morning Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. – One man is in the hospital and a woman is charged after Roanoke police say she hit a pedestrian with her car on Friday morning.

At about 8 a.m., authorities responded to the 300 block of Orange Avenue NE, near the Interstate 581 interchange, after a report that a car had hit a pedestrian.

The man who was hit was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police charged the driver, Amanda Thurston, 32, of Roanoke, with one count of reckless driving.

She remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Traffic was shortly effected, but has since returned to normal.