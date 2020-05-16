Centra College faculty celebrate nurse graduates with drive-in ceremony

LYNCHBURG, Va – Centra College added a group of new nurses to the front line on Friday.

In front of their families and friends, students drove to the podium in their cars to receive their diplomas.

Faculty came together to plan an unusual celebration ceremony for all their hard work.

Because of the coronavirus, class plans were moved online.

"They went through an entire new curriculum and they’re going out into the field. Today is their graduation day. We couldn’t hold our traditional commencement ceremony, but we could celebrate them,” said Lauren Campbell, coordinator of admissions.

"It was just cool to be a part of our class and just to be done. I feel like we’ve been working on this for so long,” said Amy Donaldson, registered nurse graduate.

More than 50 students are now registered nurses.