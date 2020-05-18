Botetourt County’s Class of 2020 honored with parades for high school graduation

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County’s high school graduates experienced a weekend to remember.

Seniors from both James River High School and Lord Botetourt High School participated in parades through their respective towns, following each school’s baccalaureate service.

James River’s parade went through downtown Buchanan, all the way up to the river the school is named for. Before the ride, senior Payton Kreklow reflected on their last year of high school as a test of resilience.

“We all are going to have setbacks in life, and problems that can cause us to be sad and anxious, but in reality, God is with us, and he has a plan for us," Kreklow told her fellow graduates during the baccalaureate service.

Lord Botetourt’s Class of 2020 was escorted from their school through Daleville. Seniors such as Kloe Bacon said this was not only a celebration, but a reunion after months of online classes.

“I haven’t been able to see all of them in a while, and I’m just grateful that people did this for us,” Bacon said. “It shows just how much they love us, even though they can’t give us the full thing.”

Both James River and Lord Botetourt’s seniors will graduate in virtual commencements this week. Botetourt County Schools has plans for a possible in-person graduation ceremony in the fall.