Bedford County deputy’s close call urges importance of move over law

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is urging the importance of the move over law after one of its deputies had a close call on Saturday while investigating a traffic crash.

The deputy was just outside of Bedford town limits on Route 460 when a vehicle hit his car at a high speed. Luckily, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy wasn’t in his car at the time of the crash.

The driver who hit the deputy’s car was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Virginia State Police issued a reckless driving summons to the driver, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that many times, deputies and law enforcement officers aren’t so lucky and are killed or seriously hurt due to drivers who fail to move over.

Every state has some type of move over law requiring drivers to move over and/or slow down when they see emergency vehicles with lights activated.