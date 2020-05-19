Christiansburg Golden Corral permanently closing, citing coronavirus impacts

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Christiansburg restaurant will not be reopening its dining room when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Golden Corral on N. Franklin Street in Christiansburg is permanently closing, the company told 10 News.

Platinum Corral, a franchisee of Golden Corral that operated that restaurant cited, “the business impact of COVID-19” as the reason for the closure.

“These decisions were weighed heavily, and we hope there will be an opportunity to serve this community in the future. We sincerely appreciate the hard work, dedication and hospitality shown by our employees, and are grateful for the community’s support and patronage over the years,” said Platinum Corral in a statement sent to 10 News.

Platinum Corral also operates the Roanoke Golden Corral location and told 10 News it offered jobs in Roanoke to many of its Christiansburg workers.

The Christiansburg Golden Corral was open for more than five years.

Platinum also said, "We look forward to re-opening in Roanoke and bringing our teams back to work in a safe manner as soon as it’s appropriate in compliance with state and local mandates.”