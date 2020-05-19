'Community through art’: Taubman Museum launches outreach program to distribute art kits, meals

ROANOKE, Va. – The Taubman Museum of Art’s doors may be closed, but they’re still finding ways to share art with the community in launching a new outreach program called Brush Pals.

Brush Pals provides weekly art kits for children served through Feeding Southwest Virginia. On Monday, the first round of art kits were distributed along with meals for those at the Community Solutions Center on Melrose Avenue. Going forward, Brush Pals will also be distributed to the Rescue Mission and various retirement centers.

“And it’s really bringing the community together,” said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman. “And reaching them where they are and community through art, but through each other.”

Brush Pals is supported by the Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation and funded by an Alumni TIES small grant from the U.S. Department of State. It's in partnership with Carilion Clinic and the Doctor Robert L.A. Keeley Healing Arts Program.

The Taubman hopes to impact 20,000 people throughout southwest Virginia through the end of August.