YMCA prepares for summer camp under new guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – New guidelines are giving us a better idea of what summer camp will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Camp Association and the YMCA are recommending extensive cleaning protocols and safety measures, as they do plan on opening.

YMCAs in our area have already been using these guidelines.

They're doing daily health screenings on all children and workers, deep cleaning and making other adjustments.

“We have a really good grasp on what it takes to keep their children protected and to keep their children safe at this time so we're confident that we're going to do everything that we can do to keep them safe and follow those guidelines that we've been following since mid-March,” said Jonathan Pait, branch executive for the Gainsboro YMCA.

Other recommendations include staggered meals, smaller group activities along with staggered arrivals and pick-ups.

The YMCA is working to identify additional sites for camp so they can accommodate more children under new capacity limits.