5 hospitalized after Lynchburg car crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Five people are in the hospital after an accident in Lynchburg on Wednesday

Police said it happened at noon on the 1900-block of Wards Ferry Road.

The Lynchburg Fire Department extricated several people from one of the vehicles the two vehicles involved.

We’re told two people have serious injuries and the other three have minor injuries. All five were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police have not said what caused the accident and are still investigating.