Vinton cancels 4th of July fireworks due to coronavirus concerns

VINTON, Va. – The town of Vinton has canceled its annual 4th of July fireworks due to coronavirus concerns.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, permits for street closures or stage rentals for concerts of festivals during June will also not be granted.

Officials say once the state enters Phase III of Gov. Northam’s’ reopening plan, when restrictions on large gatherings will be lifted, the town will consider future events scheduled for the summer and fall.

Below is the full statement from the town: