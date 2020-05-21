Flooding closes roads throughout Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding has closed several roads throughout Roanoke, according to city officials.
Below are the roads that are closed or partially closed as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning:
- 2000 Blk Bennington St SE
- 3405 Overbrook St SE - due to manhole cover. Only part of the street is blocked
- Tremont Dr. NW & Fairland Rd NW - due to tree that hit a car.
- Fairland is shut down
- 13th St NE & Eastgate Ave NE
- Wiley Dr. SW & Jefferson St SE
- 1400 Blk 13th St NE
- Livingston Rd SW & Gean St SW - due to manhole cover that keeps coming up. Road is open.
- Barricade is just over the cover
- Riverland Rd at the Round A Bout
- Edgewood St SW & Brandon Ave SW
- 919 Mason Mill Rd NE
- 700 block of Orange Ave., NE(both right lanes closed- left lanes open)
