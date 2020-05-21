54ºF

Flooding closes roads throughout Roanoke

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Wiley Drive in Roanoke is closed as its flooded over on May 20, 2020.
ROANOKE, Va. – Flooding has closed several roads throughout Roanoke, according to city officials.

Below are the roads that are closed or partially closed as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning:

  • 2000 Blk Bennington St SE
  • 3405 Overbrook St SE - due to manhole cover. Only part of the street is blocked
  • Tremont Dr. NW & Fairland Rd NW - due to tree that hit a car.
  • Fairland is shut down
  • 13th St NE & Eastgate Ave NE
  • Wiley Dr. SW & Jefferson St SE
  • 1400 Blk 13th St NE
  • Livingston Rd SW & Gean St SW - due to manhole cover that keeps coming up. Road is open.
  • Barricade is just over the cover
  • Riverland Rd at the Round A Bout
  • Edgewood St SW & Brandon Ave SW
  • 919 Mason Mill Rd NE
  • 700 block of Orange Ave., NE(both right lanes closed- left lanes open)

