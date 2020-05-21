Third JMU student sentenced in theft of Hokie Bird statue from Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A third student has been sentenced in last year’s theft of the Hokie Bird statue from the Hotel Roanoke.

On Sept. 27, 2019, the statue was stolen from its base on the south side of the hotel. It was later found on the side of a road near Charlottesville later that day, according to police.

According to court documents, Bryce Durbin, 19, of Mechanicsville pleaded no contest Wednesday to a reduced count of misdemeanor destruction. He was sentenced to 12 months of suspended jail time and is required to write letters of apology to Virginia Tech and Hotel Roanoke, must be on good behavior for one year and has until April 1 to complete 50 hours of community service.

Durbin is the third out of a trio of men involved in the incidents, all members of James Madison University’s Sigma Nu Fraternity pledge class. All three men received the same sentence, but were originally charged with felony counts of grand larceny.

Each student involved is also required to pay a third of the statue’s cost, $7,500 each.