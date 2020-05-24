79ºF

An investigation is underway after a young boy shows up to the hospital with a gun shot wound

Taylor Kelso, Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:00 p.m., a juvenile male arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital with a gunshot wound that he reportedly received on D Street near Norwood Street.

The gunshot wound is considered non-life threatening at this time.

The LPD has not responded to any shots fired calls this afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

