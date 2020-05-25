Heavy rain causes $250,000 in damage to a Henry County business

BASSETT, Va. – Cunningham Tire in Bassett was closed Monday after part of the back wall of the business collapsed Sunday night.

Because the business was closed at the time of the collapse, no one was hurt.

The exact cause of the collapse remains unknown, but manager Jamie Clark said it was likely from water pooling up on the roof or a lightning strike.

Part of the business’s parking lot was also flooded Monday.

About 3 inches of rain fell in about five hours in and around Bassett on Sunday.

“Right now, we’re working on contingency plans to be able to open back up in a couple of days and work out of the other two buildings that we currently have," said Clark.

“A lot of the fire department and EMS quads were really slammed last night. They actually had to perform a lot of evacuations by boat," said Henry County assistant fire marshal Kiah Cooper. “We had our neighbors in Franklin County come down with a water rescue team, and also Roanoke.”

The damage to Cunningham Tire is estimated to be at least $250,000.